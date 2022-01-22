Green Bay Packers fall to San Francisco 49ers 13-10 after special teams melt down

GREEN BAY - As a disastrous Green Bay Packers special teams sputtered throughout an otherwise sparkling season, its potential to wreck a potential Super Bowl team always loomed as a sickening possibility.

It took one game for that possibility to reach fruition.

The Packers ended their season with a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional playoff round Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

Veteran 49ers kicker Robbie Gould split the uprights from 45 yards as time expired, sending the 49ers sideline sliding onto the snow-covered grass at Lambeau Field. Inexplicably, the Packers only had 10 men on the field for the game-winning kick.

"That can't happen ... it's unacceptable and it's on me," coach Matt LaFleur said.

It would have been an unreal end to what appeared to be a special season, if it hadn’t been so predictable.

A blocked punt with 4:50 left in regulation gave the 49ers their lone touchdown. Defensive lineman Jordan Willis burst through the Packers line to block Corey Bojorquez’s punt near the goal line. Safety Talanoa Hufanga scooped it at the 6-yard line and ran it into the end zone.

"You could argue that was the difference in the game, but I think it was more than just that one play," LaFleur said.

A blocked punt wasn’t the only problem for what was again an incompetent special teams performance.

With three seconds left before halftime, 49ers safety Jimmie Ward blocked Mason Crosby’s 39-yard field-goal attempt.

A 39-yard field goal should be a layup in the NFL. For a Packers field-goal operation that bumbled its way through the 2021 season, it was another disastrous adventure.

The special teams had plenty of help in Saturday’s heartbreaking upset. The Packers offense got off to a hot start, marching 69 yards on 10 plays for their only touchdown of the game, but it was a no-show for the rest of the game.

Davante Adams had three catches for 35 yards on the opening drive. Running back Aaron Jones had three touches for 22 yards, including a 19-yard catch on a screen pass from Aaron Rodgers. AJ Dillon had a pair of carries for 11 yards, including a 6-yard plunge into the end zone.

It was a textbook demonstration of getting the football into the hands of proven playmakers. The Packers opened their second drive doing the same, crossing midfield on what appeared to be another scoring drive. Then Rodgers targeted tight end Marcedes Lewis, only the second time in the first 15 plays Adams, Jones or Dillon didn’t touch the football. Lewis fumbled on what would have been only a 1-yard gain.

The fumble began a streak of silly errors for a Packers offense that had played clean most of the season. In the second quarter, receiver Allen Lazard had a false start on third-and-3. Rodgers was sacked one play later on third-and-8. A false start from right tackle Dennis Kelly in the fourth quarter pushed the Packers back from the 49ers 5-yard line. Rodgers was sacked two plays later on third-and-goal from the 8, and the Packers had to settle for a 33-yard field goal, their only other points on this night.

The terrible special teams play and absent offense spoiled a dominate performance from a Packers defense that was finally whole for the first time since Week 1. The remade Packers defense almost never let the 49ers come up for air. The 49ers had four three-and-outs and minus-10 yards before their initial first down. They had four sacks end drives on third down, including two from the emergent Rashan Gary and one from Kenny Clark. They intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo in the red zone before halftime, maybe the easiest interception of safety Adrian Amos’ career, and held the 49ers quarterback to just 9-of-17 passing for 105 yards, no touchdowns, the interception and a 47.4 rating.

It was the first time the Packers hadn’t allowed an offensive touchdown in a playoff game since the 1997 NFC championship, a 23-10 win at the 49ers.

Rodgers must shoulder a significant portion of the blame as well. He finished 19-of-25 passing for 225 yards, no touchdowns and a 102.8 rating, pedestrian numbers by his likely MVP standards this season. With the loss, the attention will focus to whether Rodgers will return in 2022.

"I did not think we’d be talking about this after this game, but I’m going to take some time and have conversations with the folks around here and then take some time away and make a decision obviously before free agency or anything kind of gets going on that front," Rodgers said.