Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari inactive for playoff game against San Francisco 49ers

GREEN BAY - Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is inactive for Saturday night's playoff game against San Francisco 49ers.

Bakhtiari has been practicing off and on since returning from ACL surgery for the regular-season finale at Detroit.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander and linebacker Za'Darius Smith, both of whom have been sidelined by injuries, are active.

The 49ers will be without starting cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee)in an already-thin secondary.

Related:Packers await Jaire Alexander's return, but questions abound over where to play him