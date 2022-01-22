Packers fan Lil Wayne hypes up the playoff game on the Fox pre-game and then Aaron Jones honors the rapper with his hooded sweatshirt

If there's a Packers playoff game, you know Lil Wayne has to make an appearance.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper and Packers superfan wasn't at Lambeau Field to our knowledge but his presence was sure felt ahead of the divisional playoff game.

Aaron Jones, wearing his usual green and gold sombrero, arrived to the stadium with a hooded sweatshirt that featured an image of the popular hip hop artist.

Lil Wayne has professed his love for the Packers throughout the years.

Last year, at the start of the NFL playoffs, Lil Wayne released a new version of his "Green and Yellow" song that pays tribute to the Packers. His original "Green and Yellow" song was released in early 2011 during the Packers' run to the Super Bowl.

During a divisional round playoff game against Seattle in 2020, he led Lambeau Field in "Roll Out the Barrel."

So it was no surprise to see Lil Wayne tweeting his support for the Packers earlier Saturday.

And then he showed up on Fox's pre-game show hyping up the game.

Contact Christopher Kuhagen at 262-446-6634 or at christopher.kuhagen@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ckuhagen and our newsroom Instagram accounts at MyCommunityNow and Lake Country Now.