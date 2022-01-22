Twitter reacts to Green Bay Packers' playoff loss to San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field
Mike Hart
Packers News
The bubble burst on a chilly night at the Frozen Tundra.
Another dream season had a nightmarish ending as the Green Bay Packers were booted out of the playoffs after a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Poor special teams play led to their demise. And that was a hot topic in the Twitterverse afterward.
And then there were the comedians.