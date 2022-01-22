PACKERS

Twitter reacts to Green Bay Packers' playoff loss to San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field

Mike Hart
Packers News
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took some heat after the loss to the 49ers.

The bubble burst on a chilly night at the Frozen Tundra.

Another dream season had a nightmarish ending as the Green Bay Packers were booted out of the playoffs after a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Poor special teams play led to their demise. And that was a hot topic in the Twitterverse afterward.

And then there were the comedians.

