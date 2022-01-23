The Packers' blocked punt and field goal vs. the 49ers are prime reasons why fans give the special teams the lowest rating of season

In the most important game of the season, the Green Bay Packers' special teams had their worst game of the season. They had a huge role in the Packers' stunning 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night in an NFC divisional playoff game.

And fans — lots and lots of fans — voiced their displeasure.

With more than 5,500 people voting, the special teams tied a season low with a 1.2 rating, on a one-to-five scale, in our postgame fan ratings.

Also surely a reflection of the catastrophic special teams play, the coaches got the second-lowest rating, at 2.1.

SILVERSTEIN COLUMN:Packers GM Brian Gutekunst should trade Aaron Rodgers in offseason to strengthen already stout defense

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTION:Twitter reacts to Green Bay Packers' playoff loss to San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn't far ahead of the coaches. Rodgers, who was so good in leading the Packers to a touchdown on the first drive of the game and so disappointing late in the game, scored just a 2.2 average rating.

The offensive line, which struggled in particular in the second half, was next at 2.4, followed by the receivers at 2.6. Only the running backs — primarily Aaron Jones, who had 170 total yards — hit the 3.0 mark, at exactly 3.0.

The Packers defense, which was stout for most of the game, fared better in fans' eyes.

The defensive line got the best ratings of any position group, at 3.9, followed by the linebackers at 3.7 and the defensive backs at 3.6.

If you want to submit your ratings, you can here:

Contact Larry Gallup at (920) 996-7216 or lgallup@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @LarryGallup.