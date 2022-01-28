Packers could lose another key assistant with Luke Getsy in talks with Bears

GREEN BAY - Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur might lose two of his closest offensive associates a week after his season ended.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett left to become head coach of the Denver Broncos earlier this week, and now quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy might be leaving for the Chicago Bears.

According to an NFL source familiar with the situation in Chicago, Getsy could become offensive coordinator under new coach Matt Eberflus.

“I think it’s his if he wants it,” said the source.

The Packers can’t deny the Bears permission to speak to Getsy because his new position would be a promotion from his position with Green Bay.

LaFleur calls the plays for the Packers but in Chicago, Getsy would call the plays and be in charge of the entire offense. The Bears still have other interviews to conduct for the position, so LaFleur will have a little bit of time to figure out a way to persuade Getsy to stay.

Getsy, originally hired by former coach Mike McCarthy as a quality control assistant in 2014, was promoted in 2016 to receivers coach and became a favorite of veteran Davante Adams and others because of his unique coaching drills and personality. He left to become offensive coordinator/play caller for Mississippi State in 2018 and returned to Green Bay under LaFleur to coach quarterbacks in ’19.

He had the passing game coordinator title added after the ’19 season.

If LaFleur loses Getsy, his choice for offensive coordinator would probably be offensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich, who has been one of the most valuable members of the staff. Stenavich designs most of the running attack and did a remarkable job holding the offensive line together with four of his five starters missing big chunks of the season.

Stenavich is a candidate for offensive coordinator in Denver under Hackett, but he would not get the play-calling duties there because it’s expected Hackett will do that himself.