Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his predictions for the AFC and NFC championship games
Tom Silverstein
Packers News
Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season.
SUNDAY
CINCINNATI AT KANSAS CITY
Chiefs by 7 1/2.
Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Bengals.
SAN FRANCISCO AT L.A. RAMS
Rams by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – 49ers.
LAST WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 1-3 (183-98-1). Against the spread – 1-3 (154-128).