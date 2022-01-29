Journal Sentinel, PackersNews beat reporter Tom Silverstein makes his predictions for the AFC and NFC championship games

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more. Odds information provided by Tipico Sportsbook.

SUNDAY

CINCINNATI AT KANSAS CITY

Chiefs by 7 1/2.

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Bengals.

SAN FRANCISCO AT L.A. RAMS

Rams by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – 49ers.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 1-3 (183-98-1). Against the spread – 1-3 (154-128).