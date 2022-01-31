What to know about new Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, a Marshfield native

The Green Bay Packers promoted Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator. Get to know Stenavich here.

How long has Stenavich been with the Packers?

He just finished his third season.

Has he coached for other NFL teams?

Yes. He was the assistant offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-'18.

Where is Stenavich from?

He was born in Marshfield, Wisconsin. He played college football at Michigan.

What is Stenavich known for?

He's had a rapid rise through the coaching ranks. He served as the offensive line coach for the Packers in 2019-'20 and added the duties of run game coordinator in 2021. Last season, he helped an offense that saw running backs Aaron Jones (1,190) and AJ Dillon (1,116) become only the second RB duo in team history to both register 1,100-plus yards from scrimmage in the same season (2021), joining John Brockington (1,270) and MacArthur Lane (1,106) in 1972. Stenavich managed to accomplish this despite a rash of injuries to the offensive line. In 2020, Stenavich coached a line that blocked for an offense that ranked No. 1 in the league in scoring (31.8 ppg), giveaways (team-record 11) and time of possession (32:29), tied for No. 2 in sacks allowed (21), No. 5 in total offense (389.0 ypg) and No. 3 in yards per play (6.29).

How old is Stenavich?

He's 38 years old.

Who is his family?

He and his wife, Katie, have two daughters, Hadley and Maggie, and two sons, Tim and Joseph.

Other facts

He earned first-team all-state honors as a senior at Marshfield High School. He was a two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection for Michigan at left tackle (2004-'05). He was also a recipient of the Hugh R. Rader Jr. Memorial Award as Michigan's top offensive lineman in 2005. He was not selected in the 2006 NFL Draft. Stenavich was on Green Bay's practice squad for the final six weeks of the 2006 season and was with the Packers during 2007 training camp. He also spent time on the practice squad of the Houston Texans in 2008-'09. He has a bachelor's degree in history.