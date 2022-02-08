What to know about new Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia

The Green Bay Packers have named Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator. Get to know Bisaccia here.

Has Rich Bisaccia coached for other NFL teams?

Yes. He was an assistant at Tampa Bay (2002-'10), San Diego (2010-'12), Dallas (2013-'17) and Las Vegas/Oakland (2018-'21).

Where is Rich Bisaccia from?

He was born in Yonkers, New York. He played college football at Yankton.

What is Rich Bisaccia known for?

He is considered one of the top special teams coordinators in the NFL and is popular with the players. During his time with the Buccaneers, Bisaccia oversaw one of the best special teams units in the NFL. He helped Tampa Bay win Super Bowl XXXVII in his first season as an NFL coach and guided three players to Pro Bowl honors (punter Josh Bidwell, long snapper Dave Moore and kick returner Clifton Smith) in addition to 13 NFC Player of the Week awards and four NFC Player of the Month awards. Bisaccia's units scored eight return touchdowns with four on kickoff returns and four on punt returns. He also saw his group block 18 kicks — 10 field goal attempts, five punts and three extra points — during his time in Tampa Bay, with a league-leading six blocked kicks in 2009. In his nine seasons from 2002-10 with Tampa Bay, the special teams unit ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in several categories. In during the 2021 regular season, he was named interim coach of the Raiders after Jon Gruden resigned, and Bisaccia led them to a 7-5 record and a spot in the playoffs. In 20 seasons, Bisaccia has had eight top 10 finishes in the Rick Gosselin special teams rankings.

How old is Rich Bisaccia?

He's 61 years old.

Who is his family?

He and his wife, Jeanne, have three daughters, Michele, Elizabeth and Maddie, a son, Richie, and five grandchildren, Joel, AnnaJean, Cash, Everett and Ace.

Other facts

He graduated from New Fairfield High School in Connecticut. Attended Yankton College in South Dakota from 1979-1982 and was a four-year starter at defensive back. He served as team captain in 1982 and earned All-South Dakota Intercollegiate Conference honors in 1981 and 1982. He was a free agent signee with the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in 1983. He received a bachelor of science degree in physical education from Wayne State (Neb.).