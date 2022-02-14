'Who else in the NFC are you comfortable wagering on?' Do oddsmakers like the Green Bay Packers for Super Bowl LVII in 2023?

The Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald haven't even gone to Disney World yet and inquiring minds want to know who is going to win Super Bowl LVII next season.

Only in America.

The Green Bay Packers enter the offseason with plenty of question marks. The main one is whether Aaron Rodgers will be back for another rodeo.

More:Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers offers plenty of possibilities about his future

More:Aaron Rodgers caps his most tumultuous season with his fourth and most unlikely MVP award

More:Aaron Rodgers reflects on MVP award and his future with the Packers

Nonetheless, the oddsmakers have already spoken as to whether the Packer are truly contenders or whether they will be pretenders again.

Here are the opening Super Bowl futures odds:

Caesar's Sportsbook

They list the Packers at +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total). They are only behind San Francisco (+1400) in the NFC.

Kansas City is favored to go all the way.

DraftKings Sportsbook

The Packers are at +1500. They are ranked fourth in the NFC behind the Rams, San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. Kansas City and Buffalo are in a dead heat to win it.

Fox Bet

They also list the Packers at +1500. FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz likes the Packers in the NFC.

"The Packers are going to retain Aaron Rodgers for the 2022 season," he wrote. "It makes no sense for either party to move on. The Packers have won 39 games in the last three seasons, and Rodgers is a back-to-back MVP winner. The Packers are doing to win the division, and with some adjustments to the roster, they should be better.

"But anyway, even if you don’t believe in the Packers during the postseason, who else in the NFC are you comfortable wagering on?"

They pick the Chiefs to win it all.

BetMGM

The Packers are at 16-1, tied with the 49ers. The Rams (11-1) and Dallas (12-1) are ahead of them.

Buffalo and Kansas City are favored at 15-2.

PointsBet

They have the Packers at +1400, the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl.

Kansas City (+650), Buffalo (+750), the Rams (+1100) are ahead of them.

FanDuel Sportsbook

The Pack is not too far back in the pack here.

They are at +1500. Kansas City (+700), Buffalo (+700), the Rams (+1200) and Dallas (+1200) lead the way.

Tipico Sportsbook

Green Bay (+1300) and Cincinnati (+1300) are tied here behind Kansas City (+650), Buffalo (+650), the Rams (+1000) and the 49ers (+1200).

Bookies.com

If you want to bet on where Rodgers will play next year, they have listed some potential odds in case sportsbooks decide to make this available.

Green Bay (+200), Denver (+200) and Pittsburgh (+550) are the favorites.

Chicago was not listed. That's bearable.