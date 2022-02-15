Packers bring in another former Raiders assistant to beef up special teams

GREEN BAY - Not only are the Green Bay Packers adding Las Vegas Raiders special-teams coach Rich Bisaccia to the coaching staff, they are also bringing his assistant.

The Packers announced Tuesday that Byron Storer, the Raiders’ assistant special teams coach the past four seasons, was joining coach Matt LaFleur’s staff.

It’s unknown if that was a condition for Bisaccia taking the job, but he and Storer have been together at three different stops and their relationship dates to Storer’s playing days, when he served for three years (2007-09) on special teams under Bisaccia for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bisaccia was named to replace the fired Maurice Drayton Feb. 8.

Storer became Bisaccia’s assistant in Tampa Bay in ’10 and joined him in San Diego to assist on special teams in ’12. He was out of the NFL for four seasons before Bisaccia hired him to be his assistant with the Raiders.

Storer was a teammate of quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the University of California in ’03 and ’04.

The Packers have not addressed the status of assistant special teams coach Rayna Stewart, who was promoted to that position last year after two seasons as special teams quality control assistant.

Dougherty:Aaron Rodgers must shoulder bulk of the blame for brutal playoff loss to 49ers

Silverstein:Packers GM Brian Gutekunst should trade Aaron Rodgers in offseason to strengthen already stout defense

More:Packers' defense steps up but gets no help in stunning loss to San Francisco 49ers

More:Packers' loss starts the clock on resolving quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future