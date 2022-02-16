Green 19 podcast: Breaking down the Packers' hiring of Rick Bisaccia and Aaron Rodgers' offseason

The Green Bay Packers have welcomed Rick Bisaccia as the new special teams coordinator. He's reportedly being paid a record setting salary. What does that mean for the Packers' future on special teams? Host Kassidy Hill and reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood breakdown the hire, its potential effects and what needs to change on the special teams roster. They also look ahead to the Packers' free agency options and where things currently stand with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

