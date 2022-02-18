Jason Rebrovich joins Green Bay Packers' staff as outside linebackers coach

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers' 2022 coaching staff continued to take shape Friday, as head coach Matt LaFleur officially hired Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach and Jason Rebrovich as outside linebackers coach.

Clements returns to Green Bay, where he coached quarterbacks from 2006-11. He oversaw the conclusion of Brett Favre’s career as a Packer and Aaron Rodgers' Super Bowl win. During his 11 years in Green Bay, the Packers' offense finished in the top 10 in the NFL in scoring offense and total offense nine times each

Clements most recently served as the pass game coordinator/quarterbacks for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019-20, where he tutored quarterback Kyler Murray to NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2019.

Rebrovich has 20 years of coaching experience, including eight in the NFL. He comes to Green Bay after most recently spending four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-2020). During his time in Jacksonville, Rebrovich served as the defensive line coach and oversaw a unit that included Calais Campbell, Yannick Ngakoue, Malik Jackson and Josh Allen, all Pro Bowlers during their time under Rebrovich. In 2017, Jacksonville was second in the league in total sacks under Rebrovich, with 55 total.

Rebrovich’s hiring news follows an ESPN report that former Packers outside linebackers coach Mike Smith was stepping away from the team to “pursue other opportunities.”

The Packers previously filled their other coaching opening, hiring Rick Bisaccia as special teams coordinator earlier this month.