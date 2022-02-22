Aaron Rodgers says on 'The Pat McAfee Show' that he just finished a 12-day Panchakarma cleanse. Here's what it means.

Aaron Rodgers didn't reveal his plans for the 2022 NFL season during his 43-minute appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday but he let everyone know he's cleared his mind and body through a 12-day cleanse called Panchakarma.

What is this cleanse?

Panchakarma is a form of therapy of Ayurvedic medicine, which is an alternative system of holistic healing methods formed in ancient India that uses detoxification and purification techniques, herbal and mineral remedies, yoga, meditation and more.

Panchakarma, which belongs to a class of cleansing procedures called shodana, dates back thousands of years in India.

According to MedIndia, there are five steps to Panchakarma therapy, to cleanse and restore balance to the body, mind and emotions. They include induced therapeutic vomiting or emesis, purgation, enema, eliminating toxins through the nose and detoxification of the blood.

After the cleansing, patients go through an aftercare stage called paschata karma.

"I just came out of a 12-day cleanse where you’re eating a specific diet and going through these treatments," Rodgers told McAfee. "It’s kind of a recentering. Takes away mental stress. When I come out just intense gratitude. That was just where I was at. Felt an intense amount of gratitude."

On Monday night he showed his "gratitude" in an Instagram post that opened up speculation about what it all meant for his future playing football and with the Packers.

During the steps of panchakarma therapy, Ayurveda recommends certain lifestyle and diet guidelines, according to the Ayurveda Institute.

A mono-diet of kitchari and ghee is recommended. There are restrictions on cold drinks, cold food, caffeine, white sugar, recreational drugs or alcohol and dairy products. The Ayurveda Institute says having this diet is important because the "digestive fire (agni) takes a rest."

Panchakarma can last days or weeks.

This type of medicine should be done in consultation with an Ayurvedic physician, according to the Ayurveda Institute.

Rodgers said he started the cleanse during Super Bowl week and was on it when he was awarded the MVP at the NFL Honors earlier this month.

He's now getting his "head above the sand," he told McAfee.

Last year, during the offseason, Rodgers said during his highly-watched appearance on "SportsCenter" during Kenny Mayne's last show with ESPN, he did an Ayurvedic cleanse.

“From the time I did 'Jeopardy!' to the time I went to the Derby I lost about 15 pounds,” Rodgers said. “I did this amazing Ayurvedic cleanse, and it just changed my insides. My body feels amazing, the inflammation is totally out of my body.”

Rodgers became known not only for his MVP play on the field during the 2021 season but the controversy around his stances on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rodgers, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, said he received homeopathic treatments that he hoped would qualify as being vaccinated against COVID-19. He gave the NFL a 500-page report on why his treatments should be considered as being "immunized" against COVID-19. The NFL denied his request.

He has spoken at length as well during his regular appearances on McAfee's show about alternate treatments to COVID-19, including some that are not approved to treat the virus.

