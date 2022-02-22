Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers expresses thanks, gratitude in cryptic social media post

GREEN BAY - In what could provide hints about his future plans, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took to social media late Monday for what he dubbed, "Monday Night Gratitude."

In a lengthy Instagram post, the reigning back-to-back MVP thanked loved ones, friends and teammates, both "past and current." He thanked fellow Packers quarterbacks Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert, as well as coaches Matt LaFleur, Nathaniel Hackett and Luke Getsy. Both Hackett and Getsy moved on following the 2021 season; Hackett to the Denver Broncos as head coach and Gesty to the Chicago Bears as offensive coordinator.

Rodgers went on to single out two teammates, wide receiver Randall Cobb and offensive lineman David Bakhtiari, as well as their significant others, whom he referred to collectively as "the Friday crew."

Perhaps most notably, Rodgers praised Shailene Woodley for letting him "be a part of your life" and "showing me what unconditional love looks like," before adding, "I love you and am grateful for you." Rodgers and the actress Woodley were engaged last year. Rodgers announced the engagement in his acceptance speech as MVP for the 2020 season. Reports surfaced last week that the couple had broken up, calling off their engagement. People magazine called the split "amicable."

The social media post contained pictures of Rodgers with each of those he was personally spotlighting. The full text of the post is below:

"Here’s some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year.

"@shailenewoodley (Shailene Woodley), thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.

"To the men I got to share the QB room with everyday, Matt (LaFleur), Nathaniel (Hackett), Luke (Getsy), @jordan3love (Jordan Love) and @kurtbenkert (Kurt Benkert), you guys made every day so much fun and I’m so thankful for the daily laughs and stress relief you brought me every week of the year. I love you guys.

To the Friday Crew, @aiydacobb (Aiyda Cobb), @rcobb18 (Randall Cobb), @frankieshebby (Frankie Shebby), and @davidbakhtiari (David Bakhtiari), I loved every moment we got to spend together this year. Your love and support was overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you.

"To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.

To everyone else,

Spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace ❤️❤️"

Rodgers' future with the Packers is still in question as the four-time MVP deliberates whether he wants to request a trade, retire or return to Green Bay for another season. The Packers recently announced the hiring of Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach. Clements formally held the same position when Rodgers and the Packers won the Super Bowl following the 2010 season. Clements, 68, retired from coaching in January of 2021, so his hiring, and willingness to come out of retirement, seems to indicate a Packers commitment to Rodgers' future.

While no decisions have been made public at this time, Rodgers has vowed to give his decision to the Packers in quick fashion.