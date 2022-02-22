Aaron Rodgers says he remains undecided about his future with the Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY - The Aaron Rodgers mystery will remain unresolved for now.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback said "there will be no decision about my future" Tuesday during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Rodgers cited the uncertain status of free-agent receiver Davante Adams as one reason for holding off on making a decision.

"There's this one specific guy who's like the best guy in the league at what he does, wears 17. You might've heard of him," Rodgers said of Adams.

But if Rodgers is waiting for an Adams deal to get done, he may have to be patient. There have been no discussions between the Packers and Adams since the season ended, a source told Tom Silverstein of PackersNews.com.

The Packers had reiterated as recently as Super Bowl Sunday that they were all in on Rodgers, reportedly being willing to again make him the NFL's highest-paid quarterback.

“But, you know, there's a lot to decide," Rodgers said. "I still want to have conversations with some of my close friends and current teammates."

The Packers also hired Rodgers favorite Tom Clements to replace Luke Getsy as quarterbacks coach, a move that drew praise from the quarterback.

"Tom and I go way back. I love Tom," he said. "So I'm happy to see him back in the game. The game is better when Tom Clements is coaching because he's one of those special, special coaches. Doesn’t get all the credit he deserves, he’s kind of just been one of those lifer guys in the business, but fantastic teacher of the game and great for young players as well. Like when I was young player, offseason was obviously different back then. But man he was instrumental in my development for sure.”

Rodgers guided the Packers to a Super Bowl victory after the 2010 season, but has not appeared in the NFL's showpiece game since. A second Super Bowl trip remains the missing piece in a career that will make Rodgers a first-ballot Hall of Famer five years after he officially retires.

Rodgers capped the most tumultuous season of his career in February with his most unlikely Most Valuable Player award yet. In his acceptance speech, Rodgers paid tribute to "the man that drafted me," longtime Packers general manager Ted Thompson, who died last year.

Rodgers also made a point of thanking the Packers' front office, naming president Mark Murphy, GM Brian Gutekunst and director of football operations Russ Ball. And he lavished praise on coach Matt LaFleur.

Rodgers said Tuesday his meetings with Gutekunst and other Packers officials after the season were much better than they were the previous year, describing the discussions as being honest and open.

"I would say the meetings were much different than they've been in the past in a positive way," And that there was some real honest conversations. And I appreciate it."

In an appearance with McAfee after the NFC playoff loss to the 49ers, Rodgers said retirement remained an option and that if he did retire, he wouldn't play again.

“One thing I would not do is retire and then come back a year later,“ Rodgers said. “I don’t have any desire to do that. That makes no sense. I feel like I’m at the place with the Packers, you know in a really good place, especially with Brian, and the way our friendship and trust has grown, where it would be a simple conversation, and whatever comes out of that conversation is moving forward."