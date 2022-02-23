Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst dismisses 'hypotheticals' about futures of Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams during news conference

GREEN BAY - General manager Brian Gutekunst stepped back in front of local media Wednesday for the first time since the Green Bay Packers' season unceremoniously ended in the divisional round of the playoffs.

With the window now open to place the franchise tag on receiver Davante Adams and the looming decision involving quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Gutekunst was unsurprisingly met with a bevy of questions surrounding the two Packers stars. But Gutekunst was reluctant to give too many details, preferring to keep internal contract negations and deadlines private.

Here are some of the highlights from Gutekunst’s news conference:

If Aaron Rodgers comes to you and says he wants a trade, are you going to be any more willing to trade him now than you were last offseason?

“Those are kind of some hypotheticals, I don’t think we’re going to go down that road right now.”

While you’re waiting for Rodgers to make a decision, how does that affect your other decisions around the organization?

“Obviously everything around here kind of centers around the quarterback. That's kind of how we do things. That’s a big piece of the domino that kind of has to fall before we go down other avenues. So it's important, you know, as we go through this, the puzzle pieces that we got to make fit, I think so. That's the first one to go.”

The franchise tag window is open. Are you going to use that on Adams?

“Again, another hypothetical, so we'll kind of, it's not something we'd like to do. Certainly not like to do that if we don’t have to. Certainly would like to come up with a long-term deal that works for both sides. But that's, again, hypothetical.”

Have you given Rodgers a hard and fast deadline by when you need to know his decision?

“Those aren’t things that I'm speaking about here. I think this has been more of a conversation about where we're headed together. That's a process that obviously we're going through, that’s a process that he has to go through and we’re very respectful of that.”

Is there a scenario where you could keep Rodgers and Adams and still field a competitive team?

“Yeah I feel very confident about that. I give a lot of credit to Russ (Ball), who does an excellent job going through a lot of different scenarios. There’s always been challenges.”