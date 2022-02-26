Packers restructure David Bakhtiari's contract to create additional cap space, report says

GREEN BAY - On the heels of reworking the contracts of defensive tackle Kenny Clark and running back Aaron Jones, the Green Bay Packers have done the same with left tackle David Bakhtiari.

According to an ESPN report, the Packers are converting $11.58 million of Bakhtiari's 2022 compensation into a signing bonus, creating additional salary-cap space.

The move was expected and will create $9.26 million of cap space, putting the Packers at roughly $29 million over the cap.

The Packers have until March 16 to get under the limit of $208.2 million.

They have trimmed $23 million by reworking the Clark, Jones and Bakhtiari contracts.