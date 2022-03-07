Green 19 Podcast: Wrapping up the 2022 NFL Combine, with Aaron Rodgers updates and More
Kassidy Hill
Packers News
The 2022 NFL Combine wrapped up a week of interviews and meetings in Indianapolis. Reporters Tom Silverstein and Kassidy Hill bring you a wrap-up from the Combine with reflections on the prospects and what word amongst the NFL brass has been about the future of Aaron Rodgers.
Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.