Video: Aaron Rodgers returning to Green Bay Packers, Davante Adams tagged, fan Q&A

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Green Bay Packers and the club has placed the franchise tag on receiver Davante Adams. What does all of this mean for the franchise? PackersNews' Ryan Wood and Kassidy Hill break down the big news of the day, as well as take fan questions. They discuss Rodgers, Adams, quarterback Jordan Love, the Russell Wilson move to the Denver Broncos and how it all affects the Packers' future.

