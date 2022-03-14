PACKERS

Green Bay Packers bringing back All-Pro inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell

Tom Silverstein
Packers News
GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers are keeping a huge component of their defense by re-signing inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, a source confirmed Monday.

Campbell's deal was first reported by Sports Illustrated.

The deal is worth $50 million over five years, the source said. Campbell gets $16.25 million in year one, $21.5 million in the first two years and $32.25 million in the first three years.

Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) pressures Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Campbell, 28, led the team in tackles, tied for the lead in forced fumbles and was tied for third in interceptions last season

Most teams ignored Campbell in free agency last year, leading to him signing a one-year, $2 million deal on June 9. But after proving himself as a three-down linebacker and leader in the locker room, Campbell was in line for a big payday.

