Packers free-agent offensive lineman Lucas Patrick agrees to terms with Bears, report says

Packers News

GREEN BAY - Former Green Bay Packers center/guard Lucas Patrick agreed to terms Tuesday with the Chicago Bears, according to an NFL Network report.

Patrick reportedly got a two-year deal worth $8 million with $4 million fully guaranteed in the first year.

Patrick, 28, will be reunited with former Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, who recently was named the Bears' offensive coordinator.

Free-agent deals can become official at 3 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, the start of the new league year

Patrick spent five years in Green Bay. The versatile offensive lineman played in all 17 regular-season games in 2021, starting 13.