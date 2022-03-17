Green 19 podcast: Breaking down the Green Bay Packers' free agency and salary cap moves

The NFL's new league year began this week and with it, teams had to be under the salary cap. They were also able to negotiate with free agent players. The Green Bay Packers reached a record-setting deal with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, found themselves in a stalemate with receiver Davante Adams (which is still the case) and restructured contracts across the board to build a team meant to win now. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood as they catch you up on all of the moves made thus far and where the Packers stand now.

