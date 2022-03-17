A look at Davante Adams' career with the Green Bay Packers
With the Green Bay Packers are losing one of the best receivers in franchise history by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Where does he rank?
Adams holds the Packers team record for catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in a season. He ranks No. 2 in franchise history in receptions (669) and receiving TDs (73) and No. 4 in receiving yards (8,121). He's the only player in NFL history with three seasons (2018, 2020-21) of 110-plus catches, 1,350-plus receiving yards and 11-plus receiving TDs.
Davante Adams' career stats
Here's a year-by-year look at Adams' production in Green Bay:
2014: 16 games, 38 receptions, 446 yards, 3 touchdowns
2015: 13 games, 50 catches, 483 yards, 1 touchdown
2016: 16 games, 75 catches, 997 yards, 12 touchdowns
2017: 14 games, 74 catches, 885 yards, 10 touchdowns
2018: 15 games, 111 catches, 1,386 yards, 13 touchdowns
2019: 12 games, 83 catches, 997 yards, 5 touchdowns
2020: 14 games, 115 catches, 1,374 yards, 18 touchdowns
2021: 16 games, 123 catches, 1,553 yards, 11 touchdowns
Adams' injury history
Sept. 2015: Ankle, missed three games
Jan. 2016: MCL, missed following playoff loss
Oct. 2016: Concussion, returned next game
Sept. 2017: Concussion, returned next game
Dec. 2017: Concussion, missed two games
Dec. 2018: Knee, missed season finale
Sept. 2019: Toe, missed four games
Sept. 2020: Hamstring, missed two games
Nov. 2020: Ankle, returned next game