A look at Davante Adams' career with the Green Bay Packers

With the Green Bay Packers are losing one of the best receivers in franchise history by trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Where does he rank?

Adams holds the Packers team record for catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in a season. He ranks No. 2 in franchise history in receptions (669) and receiving TDs (73) and No. 4 in receiving yards (8,121). He's the only player in NFL history with three seasons (2018, 2020-21) of 110-plus catches, 1,350-plus receiving yards and 11-plus receiving TDs.

Davante Adams' career stats

Here's a year-by-year look at Adams' production in Green Bay:

2014: 16 games, 38 receptions, 446 yards, 3 touchdowns

2015: 13 games, 50 catches, 483 yards, 1 touchdown

2016: 16 games, 75 catches, 997 yards, 12 touchdowns

2017: 14 games, 74 catches, 885 yards, 10 touchdowns

2018: 15 games, 111 catches, 1,386 yards, 13 touchdowns

2019: 12 games, 83 catches, 997 yards, 5 touchdowns

2020: 14 games, 115 catches, 1,374 yards, 18 touchdowns

2021: 16 games, 123 catches, 1,553 yards, 11 touchdowns

Adams' injury history

Sept. 2015: Ankle, missed three games

Jan. 2016: MCL, missed following playoff loss

Oct. 2016: Concussion, returned next game

Sept. 2017: Concussion, returned next game

Dec. 2017: Concussion, missed two games

Dec. 2018: Knee, missed season finale

Sept. 2019: Toe, missed four games

Sept. 2020: Hamstring, missed two games

Nov. 2020: Ankle, returned next game