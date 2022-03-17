Here is the Packers wide receiver depth chart following the Davante Adams trade to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Packers' wide receiver room will look very different in 2022 following the trade of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Moreover, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is an unrestricted free agent, is unlikely to return to the Packers next season.

So without the All Pro Adams, who the Packers are trading for two picks in the upcoming NFL draft, and Valdes-Scantling, who is currently on the Packers' wide receiver depth chart?

This list will no doubt change before the Packers kick off in September. But here is who Aaron Rodgers has at the wide receiver position as of Thursday, March 17.

Packers wide receiver depth chart

(2021 stats)

Allen Lazard: 26 years old, 40 receptions, 513 yards, eight TDs

Randall Cobb: 31 years old, 28 catches, 375 yards, five TDs

Amari Rodgers: 22 years old, four receptions 45 yards, 0 TDs

Juwann Winfree: 25 years old, eight receptions, 58 yards, 0 TDs

Malik Taylor: 26 years old, two receptions, 14 yards, 0 TDs

Chris Blair: 24 years old. Spent the season on the Packers practice squad.

Rico Gafford: 25 years old. Spent the season on the Denver Broncos practice squad before signing a futures contract with the Packers in late January.

