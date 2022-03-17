Packers trading star receiver Davante Adams to Raiders for two 2022 draft picks, source confirms

GREEN BAY - The Green Bay Packers wanted Davante Adams. But the star receiver no longer wanted them.

So the Packers are sending Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a pair of 2022 draft picks, a source confirmed Thursday.

The Packers will receive the Raiders' first-round pick (No. 22 overall) and their second-round pick (No. 53) in the April draft. Combined with their own picks at No. 28 and No. 59, they will have four picks in the top 60.

Adams receives a contract worth $141.25 million over five years, for an average of $28.25 million, NFL Network reported. The deal will make Adams the highest-paid receiver in the league.

The trade reunites Adams with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, his college teammate at Fresno State. That was a major factor in Adams' decision to seek to leave Green Bay, the source said.

ESPN first reported the news.

Per ESPN, the Packers were willing to match or exceed the money Adams wanted but he preferred to play elsewhere, specifically with Carr and the Raiders.

According to a league source, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers knew of the evolving deal when he signed his new contract with Green Bay this week.

Rodgers was aware of Adams' unhappiness during his own contract negotiations and knew the receiver would never play again for the Packers, a source said.

The Packers placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Adams on March 8. Adams reportedly told the Packers he wouldn’t play on the franchise tag but the club had until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal with their veteran receiver, before trying to convince him to play the 2022 season on the tag.

The non-exclusive tag meant Adams could still talk to and negotiate with other teams, but the Packers had the right to match any deal offered. If refused, they would have received two first-round picks. As reported though, the Packers did match or exceed Las Vegas’ offer. It was Adams’ desire to play for the Raiders and with Carr that ultimately led to the trade.

The news comes on the heels of the Packers officially reaching a record-breaking new deal with Rodgers. The back-to-back MVP is now under contract through 2024, with two dummy years tacked on the back-end.

Rodgers often talked about playing with Adams for the foreseeable future, but as PackersNews learned in recent weeks, the club’s approach this offseason was to only focus on Rodgers' future with the team before moving on to other players. Essentially, the two players were not necessarily considered a package deal for Green Bay.

The Packers hopes to use the money freed up by the Adams trade to sign free-agent cornerback Rasul Douglas, ESPN reported. They also figure to target veteran free-agent receivers, including Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Over the last two seasons, Adams has caught 238 passes for 2,927 yards and 29 touchdowns and has been named All-Pro twice. Adams leads the NFL in receptions (581), receiving TDs (69), red-zone receiving TDs (53) and games with at least one TD catch (51) since 2016 and ranks No. 2 in the league in receiving yards (7,192) over that span.

He ranks No. 2 in franchise history in receptions (669) and receiving TDs (73) and No. 4 in receiving yards (8,121).