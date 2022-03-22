Packers boost interior defense by signing veteran defensive tackle Jarran Reed

GREEN BAY - Kenny Clark is getting some help in the middle of the Green Bay Packers' defensive line.

The Packers are signing veteran defensive lineman Jarran Reed to a one-year deal, a source told PackersNews. Reed was in Green Bay for a visit Tuesday.

Reed announced the signing on his Twitter account.

"Let's gooooo #GoPackGo so thankful for the opportunity to continue my career in Greenbay," Reed tweeted.

Reed, a former second-round pick, has been an ironman in his career, only once playing fewer than 15 games in his six seasons. He led the Kansas City Chiefs' defensive line in 2021 with 793 snaps.

Last season was Reed's first outside Seattle. Reed showed pass-rush potential when healthy with the Seahawks, including 10.5 sacks in 2018. He played only 10 games in 2019 because of leg and ankle injuries, but returned in 2020 to finish with 6.5 sacks.

The question will be how much pass rush Reed has left entering his age-30 season in 2022. After signing a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Chiefs last year, Reed had only 2.5 sacks. His 12 quarterback hits last season were only two fewer than his last year in Seattle.

It's clear general manager Brian Gutekunst has prioritized loading up on defense with his minimal salary-cap room this spring. After re-signing linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and cornerback Rasul Douglas to significant extensions last week, he turned to the trenches.

Reed will join a defensive line that includes Clark, Dean Lowry and T.J. Slaton, giving the Packers perhaps the most depth they've had at that position in a while.