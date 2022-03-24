Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing 3-year deal with Kansas City Chiefs

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers made a last-minute run at re-signing free agent receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but he decided to accept a better offer.

Valdes-Scantling will be signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, a source confirmed Thursday.

The move will help the Chiefs offset the loss of Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

The Packers, from the start of free agency, were expecting Valdes-Scantling to sign with another team, mostly because they couldn’t fit his expected salary into their cap. But the Davante Adams trade cleared $20 million in salary-cap space, and allowed the Packers to re-sign free-agent cornerback Rasul Douglas and tight end Robert Tonyan.

In four seasons, Valdes-Scantling has 123 catches for 2,153 yards (17.5-yard average) and 13 touchdowns. He had seven drops in 2020 but he had just one last season.

According to a source, Valdes-Scantling was seeking a one-year deal worth between $7-10 million but assumed it could be structured with voidable years to save a team cap space. The Packers were just barely under the cap and would have had trouble signing anyone before the Adams deal surfaced.

It’s unclear if the Packers were outbid or Valdes-Scantling was just seeking a new start.

MVS bid farewell to Packers fans on Instagram:

Getting Valdes-Scantling back would have given Rodgers a third receiver who knows him and the offense well. The Packers retained restricted free agent Allen Lazard and hung onto receiver Randall Cobb, who accepted a $5.8 million pay cut to return.

As a result of the trade for Adams, they have four of the first 60 selections in the NFL draft, including two first-round picks (Nos. 22 and 28), so there’s a good chance they will be able to address their receiver need in the draft.

Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette contributed.