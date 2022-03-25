Former Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan signs with the Minnesota Vikings

GREEN BAY - Former Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan has signed with the Minnesota Vikings, the team said Friday.

Sullivan became a free agent after the 2021 season.

Originally an undrafted free agent who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, Sullivan joined the Packers in 2019. He spent three years in Green Bay and appeared in every regular-season game during that time. Sullivan started 10 games in 2021 and had one of his best seasons, with three interceptions and 21 total tackles.

Sullivan spent his time in Green Bay primarily as the nickel/slot corner. The Packers seemingly set their cornerback unit already this offseason. Jaire Alexander will return from an injury that kept him sidelined for 14 games this past season. Eric Stokes enters his second year after a solid rookie season that earned him a starting spot. And former free agent corner Rasul Douglas was officially re-signed this week.

With Alexander returning to the field to possibly play the slot corner position, there was no longer as great a need for Sullivan.

He will remain in the NFC North with the Vikings. He is the second player who spent last season on the Packers' roster to sign with Minnesota. The first was linebacker Za'Darius Smith. He also will be reuniting with former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who is the Vikings' assistant head coach for defense.

Meanwhile, former Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Network.

The move reunites Turner with Broncos coach and former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

