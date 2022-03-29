Manchester City will play Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field. Here's why Packers quarterback, soccer fan Aaron Rodgers will love that.

When Manchester City plays Bayern Munich in July for an exhibition match at Lambeau Field you can almost guarantee many Green Bay Packers players will be in attendance.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will likely be one of them.

And expect the reigning NFL MVP to be sporting some baby blue Manchester City gear.

He addressed his love for the team and soccer in a video through the English football club's Facebook page in 2019 with fellow fan and former teammate Bryan Bulaga.

Rodgers also appeared on the popular "Men in Blazers" soccer show on NBC Sports, with host Roger Bennett in 2021.

"I‘ve been a soccer fan for a long time," Rodgers said.

He said he has an "appreciation for the art" of the game and the pace, especially for the teams in Europe.

Rodgers grew up playing soccer as a child in California.

"I was a decent soccer player," Rodgers said before adding he gave it up to focus on football.

Four MVPs, many Packers and NFL records and one Super Bowl later in a 17-year career that is still going, it's safe to say that was a wise decision. But how talented was Rodgers on the soccer field?

Rodgers says he was fast but not very skilled.

"I wasn’t very good in the grand scheme of things," Rodgers told Bennett. "I look at the all-time greats and they had it at an early age. I was 11 or 12 and didn’t have a good left foot."

Rodgers added the game is "beautiful" in Europe.

"The skill level and the artistry is what got me," Rodgers said.

It's fun to watch a winner as well.

Manchester City has won 15 titles in the last 10 years. In 2019, the club won four trophies, a sweep of all domestic trophies in England, the first time ever in men's history.

Rodgers also said he's a fan of the coaching style of Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

The club also likes having him as a fan, he said.

Rodgers said the club "pursued me with a lot of swag." He wore that swag in his joint interview with Bulaga at Lambeau Field.

Details for the Manchester City-Bayern Munich match have not yet been announced.

Contact Christopher Kuhagen at 262-446-6634 or at christopher.kuhagen@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ckuhagen and our newsroom Instagram accounts at MyCommunityNow and Lake Country Now.