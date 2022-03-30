Green 19 Packers podcast: NFL owners meeting updates on overtime, a Green Bay draft and Davante Adams

This episode of the Green 19 podcast comes lives from sunny Florida at the annual NFL owners meeting. Host Kassidy Hill is joined by Ryan Wood and Pete Dougherty as they provide updates from meetings with General Manager Brian Gutekunst and Head Coach Matt LaFleur, particularly on the trade of receiver Davante Adams. They also break down the possible future of an NFL draft in Green Bay and the new overtime rules for the postseason.

