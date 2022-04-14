What to know about new Green Bay Packers receiver Sammy Watkins

New Green Bay Packers receiver Sammy Watkins has 348 catches for 5,059 yards (14.5 average) and 34 touchdowns in eight seasons. Get to know Watkins here.

Has Sammy Watkins played for other teams?

Yes. He played for Buffalo (2014-'16), the Los Angeles Rams (2017), Kansas City (2018-'20) and Baltimore (2021).

Where is Sammy Watkins from?

He was born in Fort Myers, Florida. He played college football at Clemson.

What are Sammy Watkins' stats?

He was drafted fourth overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 2014 NFL draft. He caught his first career touchdown reception from EJ Manuel in a 29–10 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. In Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings, Watkins caught nine passes for 122 yards for two touchdowns. His second touchdown was the game-winner coming with one second remaining in regulation. Watkins finished his season setting a Bills rookie record in both receptions (65) and receiving yards (982).

In 2015, he had a career-high 168 receiving yards on eight catches with one touchdown in a Week 9 33–17 victory over the Miami Dolphins while playing on an injured ankle. He was ranked 96th by his fellow players on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2016. On Aug. 11, 2017, Watkins, along with a 2018 sixth-round draft pick, was traded from the Buffalo Bills to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for E. J. Gaines and a 2018 second round draft pick. He recorded his first touchdown of the season in a Week 3 win against the San Francisco 49ers, with 106 yards in the 41-39 victory. He finished the 2017 season with 39 receptions for 593 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

On March 15, 2018, Watkins signed a three-year, $48 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished the 2018 season with 40 receptions for 519 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Watkins finished the 2019 season with 52 receptions for 673 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. In Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers, Watkins caught five passes for 98 yards, including a 38-yard catch on what proved to be the game-winning drive during the 31-20 win. He finished the 2020 season with 37 receptions for 421 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

On April 2, 2021, Watkins signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens. His best game of the season came in Week 1 when he had four receptions for 96 yards in a 27–33 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He missed Weeks 6-10 during the season due to injury. He also missed the Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers due to being placed in the COVID-19 protocol. He finished the year with 27 receptions for 394 yards and a touchdown.

How tall is he?

6-foot-1, 211 pounds.

How old is Sammy Watkins?

28 years old

What is his nickname?

Playoff Sammy

Who is Sammy Watkins' family?

He is married to Tala Watkins. They have two daughters, Azaria and Samiah. He is the son of Sammy Watkins III and Nicole McMiller. His siblings are Jaylen Watkins, Mykelah McMiller, Jari McMiller and Markesha McMiller.

Other facts?

He was named 2014 Orange Bowl MVP after setting Orange Bowl records with 16 receptions and 227 yards. His older brother, Jaylen, played defensive back for the University of Florida and was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014. On July 11, 2014, Watkins was awarded the Key to the City of Fort Myers. In 2017, he told the Los Angeles Times that he supports the flat-Earth theory. He has spoken openly about his mental health and addiction throughout his career.