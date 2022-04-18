Packers running back AJ Dillon fires first pitch at the Brewers game

Monday featured a lot of "Packer weather."

Snow.

Cold.

And more snow.

So it was only fitting that a member of the Green Bay Packers was on hand at American Family Field to throw out the first pitch.

Running back AJ Dillon toed the slab before the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He was pretty impressed with his stuff, too.

"85 mph right over the plate !!! Let me get a 1 day contract@brewers," he said afterward via Twitter.

Maybe it's time for Matt LaFleur to draw up a Quadzilla option play.