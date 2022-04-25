How have the No. 22 and 28 picks in first round of the NFL draft fared in the last five years? Here's a look

There have been plenty of misses in the last five years at picks No. 22 and 28 of the NFL draft.

But there was one big hit.

Let's take time to review those picks.

2021: Caleb Farley (22) and Payton Turner (28)

Farley, a safety from Virginia Tech, was taken by the Tennessee Titans. In Week 6, Farley suffered a torn ACL and was placed on season-ending injured reserve on October 19, 2021.

Turner, a defensive end out of Houston, was picked by the New Orleans Saints. He didn't show much and was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury on November 11.

More:How have the Green Bay Packers done picking at 22 and 28 in first round of the NFL draft? Here's a look

More:The Green Bay Packers have two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft. It's happened before, and here's how it worked out

More:The 10 best first-round picks in Packers history (and the 10 worst)

2020: Justin Jefferson (22) and Patrick Queen (28)

Jefferson, a receiver from LSU, was picked by the Vikings. It was a great choice. He set an NFL rookie record for receiving yards with 1,400. That record was broken in 2021 by his former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase. In Week 11 last year, Jefferson had eight catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers, earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Jefferson has been named to two Pro Bowls in his first two pro seasons.

Queen, a linebacker out of LSU, was selected by the Baltimore Ravens. Queen made his professional debut in a 38-6 win against the Cleveland Browns, recording a team high eight tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Then in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Queen led the team with nine tackles, recorded a strip sack on former LSU teammate Joe Burrow that he also recovered, and recovered a fumble lost by Mike Thomas that he returned for a 53-yard touchdown during the 27-3 win. He had two sacks in 13 games last year.

2019: Andre Dillard (22) and Jerry Tillery (28)

Dillard, an offensive tackle from Washington State, was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles. He played in all 16 games as a rookie, starting four. He suffered a season-ending torn biceps injury near the start of his second season season. He was primarily a backup last year.

Tillery, a defensive end from Notre Dame, was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers. After a slow start to his career, he is emerging as a force on the Chargers' defense. He had a career-high 4.5 sacks last year.

2018: Rashaan Evans (22) and Terrell Edmunds (28)

Evans, a linebacker from Alabama, was grabbed by the Titans. He didn't do much in Tennessee and became a free agent after the 2021 season. He recently signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

Edmunds, a safety from Virgina Tech, was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He didn't make much of an impact and the Steelers declined to exercise the fifth-year option on Edmunds' contract on May 3, 2021, making him a free agent after the 2021 season. He agreed return to the Steelers in 2022.

2017: Charles Harris (22) and Taco Charleton (28)

Harris, a linebacker from Missouri, was picked by the Miami Dolphins. He was a highly-ranked edge rusher. He didn't pan out in Miami and was traded to Atlanta for a seventh-round pick in 2020. He lasted one year there before signing with Detroit. He is still on the Lions.

Charleton, a defensive end from Michigan, was taken by the Dallas Cowboys. Although Jerry Jones probably smirked when he was still on the board, he was a bust in Dallas. And Miami, Kansas City and Pittsburgh. He was signed by New Orleans a few weeks ago.