How have the Green Bay Packers done picking at 22 and 28 in first round of the NFL draft? Here's a look

The Green Bay Packers got some studs and duds when they had draft picks 22 and 28.

Let's take a trip down memory lane and review those picks since Vince Lombardi arrived in 1959.

2012

Nick Perry, first round, 28th pick: He played defensive end at USC but was viewed as a linebacker by many NFL scouts because of his size as he tipped the scales at 265 pounds. Injuries derailed a promising career. He never played a full season, and the Packers released him following the 2018 campaign.

1982

Ron Hallstrom, first round, 22nd pick: The guard from Iowa played 10 seasons with the Packers. When the 300-pounder was drafted, guard Greg Koch was the largest Packer offensive lineman at 265. He didn't start until his third season. Here's a fun fact: He played for Bart Starr, Forrest Gregg, Lindy Infante and Mike Holmgren.

1977

Ezra Johnson, first round, 28th pick: The defensive end from Morris Brown quickly became a star. Johnson earned a spot in the 1979 Pro Bowl after unofficially finishing second, to Detroit Lions Al "Bubba" Baker, with 20.5 sacks in 1978. (Quarterback sacks were not an official NFL statistic until 1982.) He is best known for being fined $1,000 by coach Bart Starr for eating a hot dog on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of the Packers' 38-0 preseason loss to the Denver Broncos on Aug. 30, 1980 at Lambeau Field. Defensive line coach Fred von Appen resigned five days after the incident because Starr refused to suspend Johnson. Johnson was elected to the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 1997.

1963

Tom Brown, second round, 28th pick: He played outfield and first base for the Washington Senators in 1963. He got off to a dismal start, hitting .147 in 61 games and was sent to the minors. He left the team after being drafted by the Packers. The safety is known for intercepting a fourth-down pass by Dallas quarterback Don Meredith in the end zone to seal the Packers' 34-27 victory over the Cowboys in the 1966 NFL championship game.

1962

Ed Blaine, second round, 28th pick: The guard out of Missouri was traded to Philadelphia after one season. The Packers only kept three guards back then, and he wasn't going to beat out Jerry Kramer or Fuzzy Thurston. Blaine played only five seasons and went on to have a distinguished career off the field. A pre-med major in college, he is the former Dalton Cardiovascular Research Center Director and continues as a Dalton Development officer and Investigator and Professor in the Department of Medical Pharmacology and Physiology at Missouri. He is also as one of the nation's foremost pharmaceutical researchers with an interest in hypertension and heart failure.