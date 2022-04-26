Green 19 podcast: Green Bay Packers prepare for 2022 NFL draft with extra capital

The Green Bay Packers are preparing for the 2022 NFL draft with more draft capital in the first three rounds than they've had in a while. Does that mean a trade is on the horizon? What are the chances a receiver is actually taken in the first round? Could Green Bay buff up their secondary instead? What are the chances Green Bay lands 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel in a trade? And what does Aaron Rodgers in Wisconsin mean for the Packers offseason? Host Kassidy Hill is joined by reporters Tom Silverstein and Ryan Wood to answer all these questions and more on this episode of the Green 19 podcast.

