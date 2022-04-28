Green Bay Packers draft Georgia linebacker Quay Walker, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt after an early run on receivers in NFL draft

GREEN BAY - A 20-year wait for the Green Bay Packers to draft a wide receiver in the first round didn’t end Thursday night, but another lengthy drought did.

The Packers opened their 2022 draft selecting Georgia linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall pick. It’s the first time the Packers have drafted an inside linebacker in the first round since A.J. Hawk in 2006.

The Packers then double-dipped into Georgia’s dominant, national champion-winning defense, selecting lineman Devonte Wyatt with the 28th overall pick. Walker was on a Zoom call with reporters when the Packers selected Wyatt. The linebacker said he started crying on the phone when general manager Brian Gutekunst informed him he would be drafted, and he got emotional again when told Wyatt would remain his teammate in the NFL.

"You say we picked Devonte Wyatt?” Walker asked in jubilated disbelief. “Noooo. Oh man, that's crazy. It's a reunion! Dang, that's crazy. I'm probably going to cry again."

Walker is a big, explosive athlete, the type who will fit nicely paired next to All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell in the middle of the Packers defense. He ran a 4.52 40 while measuring 6-4, 241 pounds. Those kind of physical tools should enable him to compete for a starting job in the team’s preferred nickel defense from Week 1.

In recent years, the Packers have lightened the box when going into a subpackage defense. Safety Adrian Amos has often dropped closer to the line of scrimmage as a hybrid linebacker. If defensive coordinator Joe Barry can keep Walker on the field with Campbell consistently, it should make them stouter against the run without sacrificing coverage on the second level.

“Yessir,” Amos tweeted Thursday night. “Get right up front! Don’t let the lineman touch me”

Walker’s selection continued a clear theme for Gutekunst this offseason. Since trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, Gutekunst has pivoted to focus on building the Packers defense. They re-signed Campbell, cornerback Rasul Douglas and edge rusher Preston Smith while adding free-agent defensive lineman Jarran Reed.

The pick also represents a departure from the past. The Packers have long devalued the inside linebacker position, content to use lesser assets in the middle of the defense. After re-signing Campbell to a five-year, $50 million extension this spring, the Packers have doubled down at inside linebacker with a first-round pick.

Walker said Wyatt “ate up a lot of blocks for me” at Georgia, something he’ll be able to keep doing with the Packers. A late bloomer, Walker first made an impact in the Bulldogs program on special teams, sharing Special Teams Newcomer of the Year honors as a freshman. He didn’t become a full-time starter in Georgia’s defense until last season, when he had 65 tackles, 5.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks as a senior.

Wyatt is an explosive athlete, running the fastest 40-yard dash among defensive linemen at the NFL scouting combine at 4.77 seconds despite measuring a robust 6-3, 304 pounds. He ran a 1.60 10-yard split. Wyatt had 39 tackles, seven for loss and 2.5 sacks as a senior last season.

It’s hard to say whether the Packers' approach would have continued building their defense in Thursday’s first round if not for an early receiver run. Gutekunst was patient as receivers started flying off the board late in the top 10. Starting with the Atlanta Falcons selecting USC’s Drake London with the eighth overall pick, six receivers were drafted in the first 18 picks.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers told friend and radio host Pat McAfee the team only had first-round grades on six receivers, and he was aware Gutekunst would pivot away from the position after they were off the board.

While there weren’t many top-flight receivers in this class, a strength of this draft is the position’s depth. The Packers, who desperately need a receiver, will need to rely on that depth as they enter the draft’s second day.