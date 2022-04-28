The Packers pick Devonte Wyatt of Georgia with No. 28 in the first-round of the NFL draft. Here's how Twitter reacted.

The Packers went with an all Georgia Bulldogs first round.

After picking linebacker Quay Walker with the No. 22 pick in the first round of the NFL draft, the Packers selected defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt at No. 28.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Packers' pick of Wyatt as well as Green Bay not selecting a wide receiver in the first round.

Contact Christopher Kuhagen at 262-446-6634 or at christopher.kuhagen@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ckuhagen and our newsroom Instagram accounts at MyCommunityNow and Lake Country Now.