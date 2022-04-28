Green Bay Packers draft tracker: Here's a look at the latest picks, moves in the 2022 NFL draft

Keep up with the latest Green Bay Packers moves in the 2022 NFL draft, set for Thursday through Saturday in Las Vegas.

The first round will be held on Thursday, with Rounds 2-3 taking place Friday. The final four rounds will wrap up the event Saturday.

The draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Round 1, No. 22 overall

Quay Walker, Linebacker, Georgia

QUICK TAKE FROM TOM SILVERSTEIN: "He's 6-3, 246., really long arms. Runs a 4.52 40, 32-inch vertical, benched 23. He turns 22 in May. He's a good tackle and can move sideline to sideline. Not great in coverage and only started one year. But they had good luck with Eric Stokes last year who everyone thought they drafted too high."

PACKERSNEWS ANALYSIS: Walker is a 6-3, 241 lb linebacker from the National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. A WILL linebacker who typically played in a 4-3 defense.

Walker started at linebacker in all 15 games for the Dawgs and finished with 67 total stops (tied for third best on team), along with 5.5 Tackles for Loss, 1.5 QB Sacks, 25 QB pressures and three pass breakups. The fourth year player had a team-high eight tackles in the CFP Championship Game vs. Alabama.

There was a run on receivers with six pass catchers drafted before pick No. 22.

USA TODAY ANALYSIS FROM NATE DAVIS: A versatile 'backer from that elite Bulldogs D, Travon Walker told me that Quay Walker was the 'Dawg to look out for once he reached the pros. Quay Walker can line up off the ball, on the edge or even handle occasional slot duty. Look for him to settle in next to All-Pro LB De'Vondre Campbell on a Pack defense that should be formidable in 2022.

Round 1, No. 28 overall

Devonte Wyatt, Defensive Tackle, Georgia

QUICK TAKE FROM TOM SILVERSTEIN: "Wyatt is 6-3, 304. He ran the 40 in 4.77, had a vertical of 29 and didn't do the bench. He had 39 tackles, including seven for loss last year and 2 1/2 sacks. He does play hard. He moves well and hustles. Not a pure pass rusher and so probably will play early downs to start."

PACKERSNEWS ANALYSIS: Wyatt is a 6-3, 304 lb. tackle who makes it a Georgia sweep for the Packers in the first round. The defensive tackle was a first-team All-SEC selection for the National Champion Bulldogs. He finished with 39 tackles, seven for loss with 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 starts.