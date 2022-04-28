Green Bay Packers select versatile, athletic Georgia linebacker Quay Walker

GREEN BAY – After six wide receivers went in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers selected Georgia inside linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall selection.

Walker was the third Bulldogs defender chosen in the first round, and second linebacker.

PackersNews.com Analysis

The Packers have long needed help at inside linebacker, which was given a boost following the emergence of street free agent De'Vondre Campbell last season. Walker should make an immediate impact as Green Bay utilizes a 3-4 defense, which prioritizes inside linebackers.

Quay Walker Measurables

Height: 6-4

Weight: 241

Hand size: 9 1/4

Arm length: 32 5-8

Quay Walker's 40-yard time

4.52

Quay Walker's stats at Georgia last season

67 tackles

He will play behind De'Vondre Campbell

The Packers signed Campbell to a five-year, $50 million contract this offseason. Walker figures to pencil in behind Campbell but should see plenty of action and could earn a starting spot.

Quay Walker on the Packers drafting him

Walker met the local media via conference call Thursday. Here are some highlights.

On being drafted by the Packers: "Before the pick was coming up, I was hoping it was Green Bay."

On his self scouting report: "I bring versatility. That sums up me. Lot I can get better at. Lot I need to get better at. Nothing I can’t get better at."

On getting a text from last year's first round pick and former Georgia teammate Eric Stokes: "Talked to Stokes an hour before the pick was up and he sent me some cheese, kind of crazy how that worked out."

Quay Walker started for every game for the national champion Georgia Bulldogs

-Started all 15 games for the national champions

-No. 2 ranked linebacker coming out of high school

Draftniks say

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein: Walker had to wait his turn at Georgia, but he has become a well-schooled, instinctive linebacker ready for the NFL game. He has good size and clear eyes from the second level, with a talent for recognizing play design. He plays disciplined, team-oriented football but is unlikely to become a top-level playmaker as a pro. His chase speed and body control are just average when ranging to tackle or covering in space. Walker is dependable and consistent and projects as a good backup with eventual starter potential at inside linebacker.

The Draft Network: Quay Walker was a 4-star recruit coming out of Crisp County High in the 2018 class. According to 247Sports, he was the No. 2 outside linebacker nationally, No. 31 overall prospect, and the No. 6 recruit in Georgia. He helped lead Crisp County to a 9-2 season and the second round of the GHSA Class 3A state playoffs in 2017. USA Today 2017 Georgia All-USA Second-Team defense. Walker is an uber athletic and rangy linebacker. His impact is felt in the run game, in coverage, and pressuring the quarterback. Prior to 2021, Walker did not start a game until the 2020 season. His lack of starting experience leaves his FBI and processing ability open for growth.

Quay Walker Georgia highlights