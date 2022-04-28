Twitter reacts to the Packers selection of Georgia linebacker Quay Walker in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers still have another selection in the 2022 NFL draft but their first pick at No. 22 did not net a wide receiver.

The Packers selected Georgia linebacker Quay Walker.

And of course, Twitter had something to say about that.

Here are some of the reactions Thursday night.

