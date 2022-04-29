Luke Goedeke of Valders High School is the first Wisconsin player picked in the 2022 NFL draft

MADISON – When Luke Goedeke graduated from Valders High School in the spring of 2017, the all-conference tight end had zero football scholarship offers and a bad shoulder.

Undaunted, Goedeke enrolled at UW-Stevens Point and played in nine games as a freshman. He finished with 12 catches for 132 yards for the Pointers and then decided to transfer to Central Michigan, where he played offensive tackle.

That decision led to a dream coming true Friday night.

Goedeke was selected by Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, the No. 57 pick.

“He came a long way,” ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said during the network’s broadcast. “You’re talking about a former tight end/defensive lineman in high school. He was 6-4 and 250 then.

“Now Goedeke goes 6-5 and 312. Doesn’t have great arm length. He’s probably going to be a guard at the pro level.

“He can move defenders. His pass protection at guard should be excellent. I think he (is) starting material. I like what I saw of him on tape.”

After redshirting in 2018 at Central Michigan, Goedeke started 14 games at right tackle in 2019. He missed the 2020 season because of a knee injury but returned last season and was a first-team, all-conference pick.

“This makes a lot of sense for the Buccaneers,” ESPN analyst Booger McFarland said.

John Spytek, Buccaneers vice president of player personnel, said he believes Goedeke can compete to start at left guard.

"He's a really smart kid who loves football," Spytek said for a story posted on the team website. "He fits what we've been talking about as a Buccaneer.

"Small-town Wisconsin kid, kind of self-made, went over to Central and played right tackle. I think we see him as a guard. He'll be in that competition at left guard with a chance to start, depending upon how he does this year. He's a great kid, really smart, humble, really tough.

"He's strong and aggressive. He's got some power to him. He's a good athlete. And I would lump competitiveness in with that, just rugged toughness. We love that, too. He's kind of all of those things.

"He's pretty solid at both run and pass blocking, with room to improve at both. These kids now, they grow up throwing the ball a lot more than they ever did, so they're probably a little more well-versed to playing in the passing game than they were 20 years ago when I was coming up."