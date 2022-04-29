Packers trade up in NFL draft, select receiver Christian Watson in second round of 2022 NFL draft

GREEN BAY - Brian Gutekunst knew he needed to draft a receiver Friday night.

The Green Bay Packers general manager missed the run on first-round receivers a day earlier, but ensured history did not repeat in the second round.

Gutekunst traded both his second-round picks to acquire the Minnesota Vikings' 34th overall selection, drafting North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson.

The trade sent the 53rd and 59th overall picks to the Vikings. The 53rd choice was acquired from Las Vegas as part of the Davante Adams trade.

Running back Aaron Jones announced the Packers selection.

Watson profiles as the type of size-speed receiver Gutekunst covets. He ran a 4.36 40 at the NFL scouting combine while measuring 6-4, 208 pounds. Though he played in the FCS, Watson has game-breaking speed.

He is the son of former Packers safety Tim Watson, who was a sixth-round selection by the Packers in the 1993 draft. He was released in training camp and never played for Green Bay.

"It's his roots, so he definitely holds onto it," Christian Watson said. "I'm sure he has a lot of green and yellow laying around at home."

The Packers need a receiver who can stretch the field after losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency. Watson had 43 catches for 800 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior last season.

