How Twitter is reacting to the Packers picking wide receiver Christian Watson in the 2022 NFL draft

Packers fans, you have your wide receiver.

After picking two defensive players from Georgia in the first round Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers traded up in the second round to take wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State with the 34th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft Friday night.

Here are some of the instant reactions on social media.

