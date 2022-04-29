What to know about Christian Watson, speedy North Dakota State wide receiver and Green Bay Packers third pick in the 2022 NFL draft

It took until the second round, but the Green Bay Packers selected a wide receiver, choosing North Dakota State's Christian Watson at No. 34 overall Friday.

Green Bay traded both its second-round picks, Nos. 53 and 59, to the Minnesota Vikings to select Watson.

Filling the Davante Adams' void

PackersNews.com analysis: There's no replacing former All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. Yet, grabbing a player like Watson should give the Packers an option to help fill the void left by Adams' departure.

Height, weight, other measurables

Height: 6-4.

Weight: 208.

Hand size: 10⅛.

Arm length: 32½.

Christian Watson's 40-yard dash

Watson ran a 4.36 40, meaning he's got plenty of speed to burn.

North Dakota State highlights

Watson was named second-team Associated Press FCS All-American this past season after catching 43 passes for 801 yards with seven touchdowns. He averaged 22.7 yards per kick return, on 10 attempts. The speedy wideout started 10 of 12 games for North Dakota State.

Packers scout Milt Hendrickson on Watson

On playing at FCS North Dakota State: "The way they hold themselves at NDSU, even though it is a lower level of competition, I think it speaks to his ability to come in and compete right away."

On Watson's propensity for drops: "He works every day on the jugs machine, he works all the time on his route running…in my mind that’s not a concern."

Watson talks Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Watson met the local media via conference call Friday. Here are some highlights.

On playing with Aaron Rodgers: "Being able to catch passes from the best to ever do it is something I’m definitely excited about…I know he’s gonna be tough on me and I want someone to push me to be the best me I can be."

On visits with the Packers: "I had a really great visit with the Packers. Definitely felt like they were interested in me and I love the coaches and the culture they’ve got going on."

On his role: "I’ve definitely watched Davante, how successful he’s been. In terms of my role, I think that’ll be set once I get out there…I think the opportunities will come through the work I put in once I get there."

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein's take of Watson

"A receiver prospect with intriguing measurables and a strong belief in the team aspect of the game, Watson possesses an alluring combination of size and speed. He showed off improved route running and catch strength in 2021. He is much more gifted than his opposition was at NDSU and needs to prove he can elevate his game against bigger, faster players at the next level. He plays hard and fast but needs to add a few more pounds and learn to impose his frame on the coverage. He's a field-stretching option requiring a linear route tree and projects as a capable WR3/4 with more work."