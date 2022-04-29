What to know about Sean Rhyan, versatile UCLA offensive lineman and Packers' fourth pick in the 2022 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers closed out the second day of the 2022 NFL draft by choosing UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan 92nd overall in the third round.

Rhyan was a left tackle for the Bruins but projects as a guard with the Packers.

Shades of Elgton Jenkins

PackersNews.com analysis: The Packers have had success in selecting offensive linemen who have an ability to play more than one position, such as standout Elgton Jenkins (a second-round selection in 2019). Rhyan was a stalwart at left tackle in college but will likely provide depth at guard where his physicality will be beneficial in the run game. Has shown a knack for pulling while blocking, which should prove invaluable in the Packers' zone-blocking scheme.

Height, weight, other measurables

Height: 6-5.

Weight: 321.

Hand size: 11 ⅛.

Arm length: 32 ⅜.

Sean Rhyan highlights at UCLA

Rhyan was durable for the Bruins, starting all 19 games over the past two seasons at left tackle. He was named first-team All-Pac-12.

Packers' General Manager Brian Gutekunst discusses Rhyan

On what Rhyan brings to the table: "Obviously Sean, three-year starter at left tackle which is, we’ve done a lot of here, we’ve taken left tackles and moved them around. We certainly think he can play left tackle in the National Football League. He’s 320 pounds so moving him inside and handling that type of power is something we also think, he’s a young player. He’s a true third-year junior. Started 30 games there so lot of experience for a young player. But we think his best football should be ahead of him."

On Rhyan's consistency: "Very consistent in pass pro and run blocking. Very, very consistent. I thought he had some really good balance, flexibility for a man his size to be able to play with some leverage…his ability to do some of the things we ask of our offensive linemen, being able to play outside, being able to play inside…he just kind of fit us along with having prototypical size."

Rhyan on the Packers, versatility and going from California to cold

Rhyan met the local media via conference call Friday. Here are some highlights.

On if he has a preference of playing tackle or guard: "I’m excited to start working out with the team. As far as what position I play, I go and talk to the coaches and see what best fits me and what best fits the team and go win a lot of games doing it."

On going from beach to cold: "Yeah, well I’ve never actually seen snow fall. I’ve seen snow quite a bit, I’ve played in cold climates…but it’s football, it gets played in the cold."

On his conversations with Packers: "Leading up to the draft, I had a little bit of (conversation) with Packers. I knew they were interested. But hearing my name get called by them and getting that phone call, I’m blessed and excited to be a Packer."

Rhyan has history as rugged rugby player

In high school, Rhyan was part of the feeder program for the Olympic rugby team.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein's take on Rhyan

"Three-year starter with the potential to offer team options at either tackle or guard. Rhyan has good size and plays with fairly explosive short-area movements, helping him establish early success getting into run-blocking fits. He's fundamentally sound as a run blocker but a fear of getting beat by speed might play into issues over-setting and giving away too many pressures from inside moves and counters. He has the hand usage, bend and build to transition to guard. Plus, his pass protection experience at tackle combined with dual-position roster flexibility should add to his draft standing and improve his chances of becoming an eventual starter."