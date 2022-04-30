What to know about Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina edge rusher and Green Bay Packers seventh pick in the 2022 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers traded back with the Denver Broncos to choose South Carolina edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare at 179th overall, the last pick of the fifth round.

In the trade, the Packers sent No. 171 to the Broncos for Nos. 179 and 234 (in the seventh round).

Filling the Za'Darius Smith void

PackersNews.com analysis: Enagbare will have plenty of opportunities to showcase his pass-rush abilities following Za'Darius Smith's departure in the offseason. The edge rusher from South Carolina has the power to blow past opposing linemen.

Kingsley Enagbare's height, weight, other measurables

Height: 6-4.

Weight: 258.

Hand size: 10 5/8.

Arm length: 34 3/4.

Kingsley Enagbare's South Carolina highlights

He made 12 starts for the Gamecocks and tallied 44 tackles, seven for loss with 4.5 sacks, and two pass breakups on the season. Was first-team all-SEC as a junior but was not all-conference as a senior.

Packers scout Patrick Moore on Kingsley Enagbare

On Enagbare lasting to the fifth round: "Lucky to get him where we got him. Thick, good athlete. Has bend, has burst, has power. Obviously played good competing at South Carolina, so good player for us as an edge."

On Enagbare's pressure percentage and how was he getting home: "He’s a guy that still needs to work on what he does, how he gets there but he can bend and he’s powerful. He’s got a thick lower body. They did a good job of singling him up. Really just a power guy that can straight-arm guys. Senior Bowl a couple of times you saw him run right through the tight end that got drafted earlier. Really power is his game but he can also bend and get around the corner."

Enagbare on the Packers

Enagbare met the local media via conference call Saturday. Here are some highlights.

On familiarity with the Packers: "My brother in law is from up there, Packers fan. So I’ve watched them quite a bit over the last few years."

On how he fits in: "They already have a good group of guys in Preston Smith and Rashan Gary so going in, learning from them, I feel like compliment their game, they compliment my game. So I feel like we’ve got a good group of guys."

On his versatility: "My versatility, I feel like I’m versatile. In college I pretty much played every position along the defensive line. I feel like that prepared me to do that at the next level. I feel like I’m a Swiss Army knife."

Call Kingsley Enagbare 'J.J'

His preferred nickname of 'J.J.', is for his appreciation for the kid's TV show, "Jay Jay the Jet Plane".

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s take on Kingsley Enagbare

"Enagbare is long and strong but lacks explosiveness, which could create diverging opinions regarding his position and how best to play him. He's heavy-handed and physical but will never be confused for a playmaker on the edge. He's best suited as a cubicle defender where his power and length can benefit him in smaller spaces. He has played heavier in the past and teams might ask him to pack the pounds back on in order to compete as a run-defending interior lineman in an odd or even front."

