What to know about Samori Toure, a sure-handed Nebraska wide receiver and the Packers' final pick in the 2022 NFL draft

With the 258th overall pick, the Green Bay Packers chose Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure.

He was the 11th player picked by the Packers in the 2022 NFL draft and fourth of the seventh round. He was also the third wideout chosen by the Packers.

A bit like Randall Cobb

PackersNews.com analysis: Toure has strong physical traits including high-end quickness. A little smaller in stature but could project in the slot like Packers receiver Randall Cobb. Will provide further depth in the receiver room.

Samori Toure's height, weight, other measurables

Height: 6-1.

Weight: 191.

Samori Toure stats, highlights at Nebraska

Began his career at Montana and was named third-team Associated Press All-American, Big Sky Conference Receiver of the Year and first-team all-league honors in 2019. He set program records with 87 catches and 1,495 yards with 13 touchdowns. Broke an FCS playoff record with 303 receiving yards against Southeast Louisiana. Transferred to Nebraska as Montana did not play in the fall of 2020 due to COVID-19. Led the Huskers with 898 receiving yards and five scores, starting nine of 12 games.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s take on Samori Toure

"Inside/outside target with his most productive seasons coming at Montana in 2019 and Nebraska in 2021. Toure has average NFL size and speed and below-average route-running technique, but coverage tends to struggle to stay in step with him on over routes and posts. He struggles with physical coverage and contested catch opportunities. Toure might have a shot to find a back-end roster spot in an offense looking for slot speed with a scheme allowing him to catch on the move both intermediate and deep."

