What to know about Jonathan Ford, towering Miami defensive tackle and Green Bay Packers ninth pick in the 2022 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers picked Miami (Fla.) defensive tackle Jonathan Ford with the 234th overall selection in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft on Saturday.

Ford is the fifth defender chosen by the Packers in the draft and second defensive lineman.

Help for Kenny Clark

PackersNews.com analysis: The Packers will have an imposing physical presence with Ford on the defensive line. His large frame is matched by unexpected quickness form the Hurricane product. Could be used to spell All-Pro Kenny Clark at nose tackle.

Jonathan Ford's height, weight, other measurables

Height: 6-5.

Weight: 333.

Hand size: 9 1/4.

Arm length: 32 3/4.

Jonathan Ford's Miami (FL) highlights

Ford started eight of 10 games played in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons, registering 33 total tackles.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s take on Jonathan Ford

"Nose tackle with broad frame and intriguing snap quickness, but an alarming lack of impact on the game relative to his traits. Ford gets into the neutral zone with good knock-back power, but he's more likely to generate penetration than to actually make a play. He hasn't shown that he can read and react at the point of attack, but could get an opportunity to prove himself in a camp. He flashed rush disruption in 2019 and might be better off playing at a lighter weight to give himself the best chance to succeed in that area."

