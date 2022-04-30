What to know about Rasheed Walker, lengthy Penn State offensive lineman and Green Bay Packers 10th pick in the 2022 NFL draft

The Green Bay Packers selected Penn State offensive lineman Rasheed Walker with the 249th overall selection in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft Saturday.

Walker is the third offensive lineman chosen by the Packers in the draft.

Billy Turner-like chameleon

PackersNews.com analysis: The Packers picked a third player who was a left tackle in college but is best suited elsewhere in the NFL. Walker can struggle with quick defenders so he likely will transition to right tackle or guard for the Packers, continuing a theme of versatile linemen. He best profiles similar to former lineman Billy Turner.

Rasheed Walker's height, weight, other measurables

Height: 6-6.

Weight: 313.

Hand size: 10 5/8.

Arm length: 33 5/8.

Rasheed Walker's Penn State highlights

Walker was honorable mention All-Big Ten the past two seasons at left tackle, making a combined 19 starts. He missed the end of the past season due to injury.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein’s take on Rasheed Walker

"Walker possesses enticing power and measurables but has issues that could be challenging to correct if he stays at tackle. Ohio State defenders were able to burn up his outside edge, which creates concern about his pass pro range, but it can be hard to beat his anchor with pure power. He has issues playing beyond his base, creating chronic over-extension that will be exploited by skilled NFL rush talent. He's capable as a run blocker and should keep getting better with more hand work. Walker projects as a right tackle on the next level but might move inside to guard if his range and balance in pass sets aren't up to par."

More:Green Bay Packers first-round draft grades from national experts on Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt

More:Green Bay Packers draft tracker: Here's a look at the latest picks, moves in the 2022 NFL draft